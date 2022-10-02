Search icon
Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing skirt made of wristwatches, netizens say 'yahi baaki reh gya tha'

Urfi Javed obviously has a knack for keeping her fans engaged. In her latest post, she wore a skirt made with wristwatches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

File photo

Urfi Javed always surprises you with a new look just when you believe she can't possibly stun you any more. Urfi obviously has a knack for keeping her fans engaged. In her latest post, Urfi wore a skirt made with wristwatches. 

While some people hailed her for being so bold and creative, some others trolled her brutally. One wrote ‘bas yahi baaki reh gaya tha’, while another one wrote “seriously yeh fame pane ke chakkar me kasam se pgl ho gai hai.” 

Check out the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and penned a long note on ‘what’s right and what’s wrong.’ 

She wrote, “Religions were created so that people can have a moral compass, to know what’s right and what’s wrong but in today’s time people are using their religion as an excuse to let go of that moral compass. People abuse, threaten, kill in the name of religion.” 

Earlier, she lashed out at paps for commenting on her clothes. The video of the same went viral on social media. 

Also read: Urfi Javed says people kill in the name of religion, writes about 'what's right, what's wrong'

The clip has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Urfi Javed pissed of when someone from Media commented that she wore proper clothes at Jhalak event.” 

Urfi can be heard saying, “guys, I am not coming for this. Please, tumhe agar kapdo par comment karna hain aa toh apni girlfriend aur apni maa bhen ke ghar pe jaake kro. Mere kapdo par koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad. One more comment from anyone of you, then I will…me aaj ke baad…I will not. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back” 

She added, “Jab me Jhalak par aayi thi, tum me se hi koi comment karr rha tha ki ye aaj dhang ke kapde pehn kar aayi hai.” She then showed a video and asked, “Whose voice this?”  

 

