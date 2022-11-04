Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing 'seat belt vali' dress, netizens say 'designer ko salaam'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Netizens who ridicule Urfi Javed's attire constantly criticize her attire. She recently donned a strappy dress that some individuals did not like and as a result, they trolled her. In the video, the actress who always dresses stylishly is seen posing for photographers.

Here’s what they said:

One wrote, “Didi kabhi dhang ke vastra bhi phen loo.” Another wrote, “Jaise madaari apni bandariya ko lekar aata hai na choodiyaan pahna kar saja kar bilkul wo hi lag rahi hai stupid.” In an interview with HT City, Urfi Javed, who has appeared in multiple serials such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Bepannaah, said, "My staff member took lakhs of rupees from me and then did not return it, cheated on me. There was a time when she was very close to me, so I didn’t think it right to file a police complaint against her."

Recently, Urfi came into the news when she was seen dancing with her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat at the Lock Upp contestant and social media influencer Anjali Arora's birthday bash. Netizens were surprised to see both of them together and asked questions on social media if the two actors have patched up.

Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her revealing photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her Instagram account, she only has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.