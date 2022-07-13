Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing outfit made from razor blades

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed should be affiliated with the title of 'expect the unexpected.' Whenever one thinks that Urfi couldn't go much wacko, weird or unique, she surprises with her new stint. Javed once again proved that she possesses her own rule book for fashion, and she loves to stun everyone.

Urfi shared a reel on her Instagram, where she's wearing a top made from razor blades. Sounds creepy, isn't it? Well, that's the reason why we mentioned that she should be awarded that title. Javed posed like a babe in the dress and posted the reel saying, "I made the perfect dress for introverts. Razor cut! Made this dress from razors! I can’t thank my team enough for helping me with my crazy ideas!"

Here's the video

Whenever Urfi posts anything, netizens have a field day, and they love to mock her. A user asserted, "Eid par mat pehenna, koi gale nahi milega." Another user asserted, "it took me 5 secs to realise this dress. blades wtf." A netizen added, "Bhagwan krta ke usi blade se gala cut jata tumhara." One of the funniest comments is, "Urfi yaar Amul milk k Khali plastic wali bhi dress pehno na yaar..." A few applauded her outfit and dropped hearts in the comments. Another netizen added, "you are fashion iconic... you are the fabulous.. I love your style and every video."

Urfi Javed's unique fashion statements have impressed Ranveer Singh, and he applauded her confidence in carrying such strange outfits. Recently on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan asked Singh and Alia Bhatt which celebrity repeating clothing would be their worst nightmare,’ Ranveer named Urfi Javed. He also mentioned that she is a fashion icon. Urfi Javed has also reacted to Ranveer’s response. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I don’t know how to react! But Ranveer Singh you are sweet!”