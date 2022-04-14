Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing cut-out top with bralette, netizens ask ‘konsa fashion hai ye?’

Urfi Javed's fashion sense is still making headlines. Urfi recently made an appearance in the city and she posed for paps in a bold outfit. Over a black bralette, the actress wore a cut-out top.

Her fans complimented her on the one hand, while others criticised her for her outfit choice on the other.

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to this, one Instagram user wrote, “i don’t think she has anywhere to fly. she’s at the airport to just get clicked.” Another said, “How is she not booked for public nuisance my body, my rights, my foot..”



A third wrote, “She has ACTUALLY cut off her tshirt for this..omg.” Trolling her, another wrote, “Someone pls tell her to stop being a cheap copy of Ranveer S . Not everyone can carry stuff the way he does.”



In a recent media spotting, Urrfii addressed the media with her thoughts for Farah Khan Ali, calling her 'real-life troller' and bully. Javed said, "Agar koi real-life mein online troller banna chahta hai, aur bully banna chahta hai, toh main uss person se gague nahi karugi." Urrfii joined her hands, and said, "Bas."

This all started when Urrfii Javed was spotted having a heated argument with the security guards in Mumbai who had objected to her getting clicked in front of the building where the actress was invited for an interview. The video for the same had gone viral on the internet.

Reacting to the same video, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali, who is a famous fashion designer, took to the comments section of a celebrity paparazzi account that had shared the clip and wrote, "Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her."