Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing crop top made with can-caps, netizens say 'kab sudhregi yaar...'

Urfi can make an outfit from anything and everything, literally everything.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing crop top made with can-caps, netizens say 'kab sudhregi yaar...'
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed won't stop at any cost. She will continue churning out some mind-bending, uniquely strange outfits. These outfits will leave you in splits and even miffed. Have you ever imagined that even beverage can caps can be turned into a dress? That's where Urfi scores with flying colours. 

Urfi recently dropped a reel in which she made a crop top out of can caps. Sounds strange? That's Urfi for you. The Bigg Boss OTT star dropped the video with the caption, "Never throwing can caps again." 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

As soon as Urfi dropped the video, netizens started commenting on her fashion choices turning weird to worst. A user said "Mujhe laga can se dress bnayi hai." Another user said, "Ab jade aa gye ab dekhu kese phnegi chote kpda ne." One of the user wrote, "Shahenshah vibes." A netizen wrote, "Kab sudhregi yaar." Another netizen wrote, "I wish to hire your tailor in hourly basis." 

Recently, Urfi is seen in a new video saying, "This is exactly what entire India wants to see right now," as she stands inside what appears to be a jail. Urfi addressed the spectators while only sporting a lace bra in the video. The video was captioned as, “IYKYK!! Agar context nahi maloom toh kripaya Google karein." 

In response to rumours that she had been imprisoned in Dubai for donning exposing clothing, Urfi uploaded the video. Recent media reports suggested that Urfi had been arrested in Dubai for reportedly filming a video while wearing provocative clothing in public, which is against the law there. A source indicated that Urfi, who was detained by the authorities for her daring fashion attire, was being questioned about the incident. However, her team sent a statement afterwards quashing the report of her detention. Urfi Javed is currently seen in Splitsvilla X4. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 552 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.