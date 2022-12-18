Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing bizzare outfit, netizens say 'samosa ban ke bethi ho'

Urfi Javed, an internet sensation, frequently makes headlines when she shares videos and images of herself wearing bizarre clothes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing bizzare outfit, netizens say 'samosa ban ke bethi ho'
Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, an internet sensation, frequently makes headlines when she shares videos and images of herself wearing bizarre clothes. Recently, the actress sported a massive top with bottoms and heels. While some individuals admired her ingenuity, others cruelly trolled her. 

One wrote, “Ye lo aa gai winter wali dress.” Another wrote, “Ye dress dekh ke taxi yaad aa gai mere ko. 5 saal ke bache ko bada sa blanket se dhak diya ho aisa lag raha hai.” 

A third wrote, “Ye Samosa ban k kyn bethi hui ho aj ?” 

Check out the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Yesterday she shared and reel wrote, “Shameless, distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty.” 

Talking about her making "headlines" with her ensembles, Urfi told IANS, "Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show, I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn't choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing." 

Speaking up on being continuously trolled, the actress, who has been a part of multiple shows such as Bepannaah and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, said, "I don't take trolls and criticism seriously. Constructive criticism is still okay but trolls, I don't think I want to give them any importance." 

Also read: Urfi Javed brutally trolled for wearing salwar suit at Dubai beach, netizens say 'jahan bikini daalni chahiye...'

She added, "Every girl has faced the casting couch at some time or the other. I have said this earlier also, I am very lucky that I haven't faced a lot of it. And most importantly it is one's own choice, no one can force you here." 

For the unversed, Urfi Javed has endured many rape threats and death threats ever since she rose to fame. She says she has received threats from several people and has been accustomed to them all. Her old broker from three years prior threatened her, she just said. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
World Children's Day 2022: India's iconic buildings lit up in blue, see pictures
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.