Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing bizzare outfit, netizens say 'samosa ban ke bethi ho'

Urfi Javed, an internet sensation, frequently makes headlines when she shares videos and images of herself wearing bizarre clothes. Recently, the actress sported a massive top with bottoms and heels. While some individuals admired her ingenuity, others cruelly trolled her.

One wrote, “Ye lo aa gai winter wali dress.” Another wrote, “Ye dress dekh ke taxi yaad aa gai mere ko. 5 saal ke bache ko bada sa blanket se dhak diya ho aisa lag raha hai.”

A third wrote, “Ye Samosa ban k kyn bethi hui ho aj ?”

Check out the video here:

Yesterday she shared and reel wrote, “Shameless, distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty.”

Talking about her making "headlines" with her ensembles, Urfi told IANS, "Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show, I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn't choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing."

Speaking up on being continuously trolled, the actress, who has been a part of multiple shows such as Bepannaah and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, said, "I don't take trolls and criticism seriously. Constructive criticism is still okay but trolls, I don't think I want to give them any importance."

She added, "Every girl has faced the casting couch at some time or the other. I have said this earlier also, I am very lucky that I haven't faced a lot of it. And most importantly it is one's own choice, no one can force you here."

For the unversed, Urfi Javed has endured many rape threats and death threats ever since she rose to fame. She says she has received threats from several people and has been accustomed to them all. Her old broker from three years prior threatened her, she just said.