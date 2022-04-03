Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing belt as crop top, netizens say, ‘yehi dekhna reh gaya tha’

Headlines

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

HomeTelevision

Television

Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing belt as crop top, netizens say, ‘yehi dekhna reh gaya tha’

Urfi first posed in a black bralette with black pants in the video, then changed her look to pants and just a waist belt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Urfi Javed, the internet sensation, has now become a controversial queen. She makes the news every now and again because of her fashion choices. This time, the star shared a stunning video of herself wearing only a belt and no bralette. Urfi first posed in a black bralette with black pants in the video, then changed her look to pants and just a waist belt. 

Urfi captioned it, “Used my waist belt as a crop top ! I was literally just thinking what to do with these broad waist belts, here we are – using it as a crop top ! Not bad !!”

Watch viral video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

In a recent media spotting, Urrfii addressed the media with her thoughts for Farah Khan Ali, calling her 'real-life troller' and bully. Javed said, "Agar koi real-life mein online troller banna chahta hai, aur bully banna chahta hai, toh main uss person se gague nahi karugi." Urrfii joined her hands, and said, "Bas."

This all started when Urrfii Javed was spotted having a heated argument with the security guards in Mumbai who had objected to her getting clicked in front of the building where the actress was invited for an interview. The video for the same had gone viral on the internet. 

Also read: Urfi Javed calls Farah Khan Ali a 'real-life bully,' decides to end their fight

Reacting to the same video, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali, who is a famous fashion designer, took to the comments section of a celebrity paparazzi account that had shared the clip and wrote, "Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur: Opposition urges President

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Meet richest woman in Chennai, daughter of a stenographer, competing with Microsoft, Oracle, her net worth is…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE