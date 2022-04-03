Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing belt as crop top, netizens say, ‘yehi dekhna reh gaya tha’

Urfi first posed in a black bralette with black pants in the video, then changed her look to pants and just a waist belt.

Urfi Javed, the internet sensation, has now become a controversial queen. She makes the news every now and again because of her fashion choices. This time, the star shared a stunning video of herself wearing only a belt and no bralette. Urfi first posed in a black bralette with black pants in the video, then changed her look to pants and just a waist belt.

Urfi captioned it, “Used my waist belt as a crop top ! I was literally just thinking what to do with these broad waist belts, here we are – using it as a crop top ! Not bad !!”



Watch viral video:

In a recent media spotting, Urrfii addressed the media with her thoughts for Farah Khan Ali, calling her 'real-life troller' and bully. Javed said, "Agar koi real-life mein online troller banna chahta hai, aur bully banna chahta hai, toh main uss person se gague nahi karugi." Urrfii joined her hands, and said, "Bas."

This all started when Urrfii Javed was spotted having a heated argument with the security guards in Mumbai who had objected to her getting clicked in front of the building where the actress was invited for an interview. The video for the same had gone viral on the internet.



Reacting to the same video, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali, who is a famous fashion designer, took to the comments section of a celebrity paparazzi account that had shared the clip and wrote, "Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her."