Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for revealing that she doesn't like to bath, netizens say 'bhai isko koi...'

Urfi Javed

What makes Urfi Javed popular? Apart from her unique fashion statements, she is known for speaking without a filter. She is frankly honest, and she doesn't shy away from sharing her own little secrets. Recently, Urfi was spotted on a rainy day in Mumbai, and she was papped by photographers.

During a quick interaction with Instant Bollywood, the actress shared her views about the Mumbai rains. The reporter asked her if she is a fan of monsoon? Urfi revealed a fact about herself by saying, "Mujhe toh nahana bhi pasand nahi hai... bhegne ki toh door ki baat hai." The actress was further asked does she feel lazy at monsoon, and Urfi further added, "Main bahut lazy hoon, this is not only about monsoons. mujhe roz alas aata hai."

Here's the video

As soon as the video was circulated, several netizens trolled her mercilessly. A user mocked her saying, "Bhig jayi to makeup utar jayega na." Another user asserted, "Kitna mahine se nhi nahaye ho." A netizen added, "Matlab ye abb bina nahiye aai he." Another netizen called her, "Choti rakhi sawant." One of the users wrote, "Matlab bas perfume aur deo se kaam chalta hai." One of the users asserted, "Bhai koi issko batao bee kapde kya hote hai yrr."

Previously, Javed reacted to her death rumours, she slammed people for spreading such news about her. The actress was shocked after seeing a morphed picture shared by a social media user with the caption, “RIP Urfi Javed.” Along with the photo, he wrote, “ ‘1997-2022’, a comment on it read, “Stand with urfi's murderer.” When Urfi saw the post, she reacted to and wrote, “What is happening in This world? I'm been receiving so many death threats and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane.”

Earlier, the actress reacted to Ranbir-Alia’s pregnancy and said the baby will be very cute. On being asked if she is becoming bua or maasi, she stated, “Mai kya banungi, main yahi rahungi, Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana.” Her hilarious reaction has gone viral on social media.