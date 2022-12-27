Urfi Javed poses nude in new post, barely covering herself with a plate; video goes viral

Urfi Javed

Mornings just got sizzling hot, as Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is here serving you hot breakfast with her latest topless reel. Known for her crazy antics, Urfi posed a reel, in which she's posing topless and covering her breasts with a plate and wine glass.

Urfi posted the video with the caption, "Breakfast." Within 20 minutes of the upload, the video got more than 36K likes and several comments.

Here's the video

As soon as Urfi posted the video, several comments had a kinky request for her. A user asked, "Plates glass httao yaar." Another user wrote, "Ok this is fashion." Another netizen wrote, "cameraman ki to moj h." One of the netizens wrote, "mam I your biggest fam... I really love you...you are my inspiration I am also a fashionable girl but you are at the top . I really love from bottom of my heart."

One of her fan praised her antics, and wrote, "People keep trolling her for her fashion sense but what do they know about how much guts and confidence this needs. Hats off to you urfi di." Another user added, "Aur logon ka kuchh kahe ya nahin kahe vah To theek hai per is samay cameraman ka bahut moj rahata hai kyunki usko khoob entertain karti hai madam ji."

