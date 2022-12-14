Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for dancing in a car with funky eyewear, netizens say 'wire tape lapet kar...'

Uorfi Javed

Urfi Javed and trolling go hand-in-hand. Whatever she does, wherever she is, whenever she does something, netizens love to troll her. Recently, she went to Dubai for an event, where she was given a warm welcome. Later, she was recorded dancing in a car. Urfi was grooving to her recent song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, wearing a black top with unique eyewear.

In the video, Urfi was enjoying the beats of her song, and she was dancing like there was no tomorrow. However, as soon as the video was circulated, netizens started having a field day.

Soon after the video, users went to mock Uofi and called it a gimmick. A user wrote, "Ye isne welding ka kaam bhi shuru krdiya kya?" Another user wrote, "Ulti madam saal me sawan only 1 month ke liye aata hai.. daily nahi .. ab tera jo bhi lgta hai roj tujhe baithakar dekhega.. wo baat alg hai ki tujhme dekhne ke liye kuch nahi hai..yaa kuch kaam dham bhi karega." One of the user wrote, "Ye majboor hai pr aap nhi.. aap mehnat kijiye apna Ghar chalaiye.. baki wire tape lapet kar ghar kurfi hi chala Sakti hai.." A netizen wrote, "Pagal khane mai le jao isko .is ka har din or jyada dimag chlta ja rha hai .ise ilaaj ki zarurat hai .or mujhe instantbollywood pr aati hai .ye roz aana is cartoon ko dekhne phuch jate."

Currently, the actress is seen in Splitsvilla X4. In a video shared by the MTV page, we can see Uorfi playing a game of unveiling some of her secrets, and thoughts. In a jar full of questions, kept inside the balls, Urfi needs to pick up a ball randomly and answer the question without holding back. At first, Urfi picked up a ball that has the question, 'are you loud or quiet in bed?' The actress responded, "Bed ki baatein, bed tak rakhte hai, toh behtar hai. Baki if you want to know, aap aa jao mere bed pe" Next, Urfi picks up another ball that has the question, 'will you stay with someone who cheats?' The Bigg Boss OTT star responded, "I will chop his d**k off."