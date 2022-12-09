Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for calling Splitsvilla X4 contestant Honey Kamboj 'meetha,' latter reacts

Urfi Javed- Honey Kamboj

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is known for wearing a heart on her sleeve. She is known for her outspoken behaviour, strangely unique fashion sense, and sharing unfiltered thoughts. However, not everytime your thoughts will be appreciated, and Urfi has faced something similar.

Currently, the actress is seen in Splitsvilla X4, with other contestants. MTV shared a BTS clip of Urfi. In the clip, she describes her co-contestants. When she came across Honey Kamboj, Urfi called him "Meetha." The term Urfi used is slang for gay and members of the LGBTQI community. Soon, the clip went viral, and Urfi got mercilessly trolled for her insensitive comment.

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens were baffled by Urfi's comment. A user wrote, "Honey crying in the corner." Another user wrote, "If the roles were reversed, someone would call the man a misogynist and definitely put him down for talking shit about women, I have no idea why is such content being broadcasted about guys, honestly these opinions should be kept to themselves, I’m sure those guys are amazing people in their own way."

Soon, Urfi realised that her comment is taken in another context. She issued her clarification by sharing the clip on her stories, and wrote, "@iamhoneykamboj I didn't mean anything bad for him, the first word that came to my mind after hearing honey is meetha! I didn't think this through back then but I apologise, honey is an amazing guy! Lots of love for you" Honey also reacted to her story and said, "Much more love. Everything is chill."

