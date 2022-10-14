Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled as she struggles to walk in tight dress, high heels

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed, who also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT, is known for her unique fashion sense. In a recent viral video, the actress can be seen struggling to walk in a tight outfit and high heels.

The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video in which Urfi can be seen wearing a sexy tight outfit. A woman can be seen helping her walk when she stepped out of her car. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “she has started own fashion week.”

Netizens reacted to the clip. One of them wrote, “Y she struggling so much with her outfits?? If she can't even walk n making others do services for her!.” The second one said, “Duniya ki sabse pagal insaan ..jiska pure world me koi ilaaz nhi hai...ye fashion nhi apne pagalpan ka prasarshan karti hai.”

The third person commented, “isko roj new derss deta kon hai.” The fourth one said, “Fashion ko kya mazaak bana ke rakha hai..isse kisse pagal khane mein band rakho pls admin..” The fifth one mentioned, “ehle dhage pehen lo fir 10 bande saath le k jaao thake lapetne ko? Bhai tu waise hi participate krle LFW mai hme zada tension hoti hai koi malfunctioning na ho jae.”

Recently, Urfi was spotted wearing a fitted sheer skirt with an embellished blouse. While posing for flashes, Urfi was struggling to walk in her outfit. While posing for the media, Urfi tried to climb stairs, so that she can give them a proper pose. However, she was finding it hard to walk on those steps, and this caught netizens' attention.

As soon as the video was uploaded, social media users started commenting on her outfit, and her situation. A user wrote, "Stop giving her too much hype yaar, she spoils my Mood every time i open IG." Another user wrote, "Copying Kardashians." The third user wrote, "This is not a struggle...She is BAKLOL." A netizen asked, "Jati kaha hai ye aise kapdo me." Another netizen said, "Agar gir jaati toh... jitni ijjat bnaayi hai apne dhyaan rakha karo .. tailor ko bolo thoda ache se measurements le." One of the netizen said, "Jb chla nh jata to kyu phenti h ase kpde ....hd h kuch to comfort zone rkh ...pagal ladki."