Urfi Javed gets boils after wearing woollen outifts, justifies her fashion choices by saying 'I am allergic to clothes'

Urfi Javed

Till now, almost every netizen of India knows that Urfi Javed tends to skip normal clothes, and she prefers her own uniquely strange custom clothing. Urfi's fashion statements have earned her praise, criticism, and even legal action. Last week, politician Chitra Wagh filed a police complaint against Urfi over her dressing sense.

Since then, Urfi is spotted wearing decent clothes in her public appearance. Javed was also spotted wearing woollen clothes, and a majority of netizens called it the aftermath of the police complaint. However, Urfi has finally broken the silence that why she chose to wear such outfits. In a series of Instagram stories, Urfi stated, "I am allergic to clothes."

In her first story, Urfi shared a photo of her legs, filled with moles, and asked, "anyone gets these allergies in winters?" with options of Yes and No. Later, she shared another video of her legs and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes." Urfi posted a video in which, she said, "So now you guys know right that why I don't wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So that's why main itna nangi rehti hoon."

Here are the stories

Earlier, In a series of Instagram stories, Urfi shared her feeling about the hatred or backlash she's receiving from the political personality and stated that people are making her suicidal. At first, Urfi took a dig at Wagh's career, and wrote, "Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, has filed a police complaint against the television actress for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai."

Later, she posted another story about her feeling about Chitra's action, and stated, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them But again hi I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f*****g reason." On the work front, Urfi is currently seen in Spilitsvilla 14.