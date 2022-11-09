Urfi Javed finds hard to believe Salman Khan's age, says 'I wasn't much of actor's fan'

Urfi Javed- Salman Khan

Urfi Javed has left Salman Khan speechless. The internet sensation called him a 'beautiful man' and she's finding it hard to believe that the Dabangg star is 56 years old.

Yesterday, Khan acknowledged ace boxer Nikhat Zareen's admiration for him and danced with the champion on the much-celebrated song Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya. Apart from wooing Zareen, and other netizens, his timeless charm even impressed Urfi. The Bigg Boss OTT star heaped praises on Khan's look in the recent viral video and wrote, "No way this guy is 56. I wasn't much of Salman Khan fan while growing up, but like 7-8 years back I watched Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and I went crazy crazy. Like he's so beautiful man! look at him."

Here's the photo



json corrector

Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen fulfilled her wish of meeting her 'Jaan,' Salman Khan. The ace fighter took the internet by storm when she uploaded a video in which Salman Khan and Nikhat grooved to the classic melody Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya, from Khan's film Love (1991).

READ: Urfi Javed covers herself with bandages, netizens ask 'doctors kya use karenge ab'

Zareen cherished every second of the video, and that was pretty evident when Salman took her into arms and danced to the tunes of an iconic romantic song. Nikhat uploaded the video with the caption that defined her fangirl moment. "Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua. @BeingSalmanKhan #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan," wrote Nikhat.

Speaking about Urfi Javed, the internet sensation will next be seen in the reality-show Splitsvilla X4. In the promo shared by MTV India, we get to see the basic premise of the show. 10 girls and 10 boys living on two islands will discover love through various tests and challenges. Only one duo will claim the throne and become the ultimate winner of the show. Spilitsvilla X4 will start from 12th November, every Sat & Sun at 7 PM.