Urfi Javed files police against BJP leader Chitra Wagh for criminal intimidation

Urfi Javed-Chitra Wagh/File photos

After the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha Chitra Wagh had filed a police complaint against Urfi Javed for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai', the television actress has also now filed a police complaint against the BJP leader after meeting the Maharashtra State Commission for Woman chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

On Friday, January 13, Urfi's lawyer Nitin Satpute said, according to The Times of India, “I have lodged a complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on the public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr.P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing a breach of peace in society by threatening on media)."

Earlier, Urfi had put up multiple Stories on her Instagram targeting Chitra Wagh. In one of her Stories, she wrote, "I know it’s quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them :) But again hi I didn’t start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f**king reason."

"I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members' assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for those women Mrs Chitra Wagh", she wrote in another Story.

For the unversed, Urfi has appeared in multiple shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss OTT, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Chandra Nandini among others.



