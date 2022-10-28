Urfi Javed enjoys rooftop party with sisters Urusa Javed, Asfi Javed, photos go viral

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed was spotted enjoying a rooftop party in Mumbai, and she was accompanied by her sisters, Urusa Javed and Asfi Javed. The Bigg Boss OTT star shared a few moments from the funky party night, and it was looking like an intimate celebration with friends.

Urfi posted a few photos from the party on her Instagram. In one video, she was captured enjoying the party vibes with Shweta Gurmeet Kaur. In one of the photos, Urfi was posing with her sisters Urusa and Asfi. This is probably one of the rare moments when the sisters are captured together.

Urfi Javed expresses her opinions on several topics. She frequently responds to actors who try to pull her down or criticize her appearance by slamming trolls. Javed recently took to Instagram and penned a note on people’s talent. She wrote, “Hunar sadko pe tamasha karta hai, kismat mehlo me raj karti hai.” Recently, Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey criticised Javed's video where the actress was seen posing topless and extending Diwali wishes.

Pandey got furious over the video, and he took his discontent to social media. In his Instagram stories, Sudhanshu stated that even though he isn't following Javed, her infamous video popped up in his feed, and he found it distasteful and offensive. Pandey wrote, "I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day."

Urfi noticed, and she decided to give a befitting reply to the actor. Javed took her views to Instagram, called out Pandey as a hypocrite and wrote, "Very well written, @SudhanshuPandey you should read this. You'll hypocrisy and double standards."