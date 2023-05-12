Urfi Javed doles out Rs 500 note to poor kids post dinner at Bandra restaurant, fans say ‘dil ki toh acchi hai….’

Urfi Javed doles out Rs 500 note to poor kids post dinner at Bandra restaurant

Urfi Javed often manages to grab headlines with her unique yet bizarre fashion sense. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and is often appreciated and trolled for her dressing sense. The actress recently grabbed attention as she dolled out Ra 500 note to poor kids post dinner with her sister. Fans couldn’t stop praising her.

On Thursday, Voompla posted a video of Urfi Javed heading back home after having dinner with her sister at a restaurant in Bandra. The actress was seen wearing a colorful woolen two-piece. The actress dolled out Rs 500 note to poor kids as she stepped out of the restaurant post-dinner.

Netizens praised Urfi Javed’s move and appreciated the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “she is a good human, love it and this type of dress is cute.” Another wrote, “No matter how bad her fashion sense is, her heart is good.” Another commented, “large hearted.”

Recently, the actress grabbed headlines when she lashed out at event organizers for inviting her and then disinviting her at the last moment. The actress shared a picture of Madhuri Dixit from the red carpet and wrote, “Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me a team that I'm no more invited - when we asked them the reason they said I'm not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason), Bhai Mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed made her debut on the popular television show Tedi Medi Family and went on to feature in shows like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, and more. The actress rose to fame after her appearance in Karan Johar’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress then also appeared in Spiltsvilla XI as a mischief maker. The actress recently made headlines as she featured in Amit Aggarwal’s couture.

