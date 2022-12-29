Urfi Javed defends Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma case, says 'he might have cheated on her but....'

Urfi Javed-Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan/File photos

The 20-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide has shocked the entire entertainment industry. After her untimely demise, Sheezan Khan, her co-actor from the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul with whom she had broken up fifteen days prior to her death, has been arrested by the police after the late actress's mother filed a complaint alleging abetment of suicide against him.

Now, Urfi Javed, who is a social media sensation known for her reels and videos in revealing outfits, has defended Sheezan in Tunisha's suicide case and said that he cannot be blamed her for her death. She added that a person cannot be forced to forced to stay with someone against his/her own wishes.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, she penned a note that read, "My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay."

"Girls no one I repeat no one, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more", she further added.





Tunisha was found hanging in the makeup room of her show on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead. Sheezan was later arrested after her family complained against him. Although no suicide note was recovered at the spot, the police have ruled the death a suicide. According to the postmortem report, Tunisha died because of suffocation after hanging.



