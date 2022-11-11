Urfi Javed crosses all limits, poses topless with real hand on her b***s

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi has crossed all limits. Whenever you think that the Bigg Boss OTT star has run out of ideas, she will leave you stunned with her new gimmick. In her latest post, Urfi posing topless with real hands placed on her b***s. Yeah, real hands covering Urfi's assets.

If you think that those hands are fake, then read out Urfi's caption, "Helping hands. Hair @mmhatre.29 Camera @sk_.click @shwetasrii thanx for the help." It seems like the hands covering Urfi's breasts was of Shweta Gurmeet Kaur. As the actress thanked her with a wink-eye emoji.

Here's the reel

As soon as Urfi posted the reel, it went viral in no time. A user wrote, "Unki body hai vo chahe kuch bhi kre apni body ke sath unko problem nhi hai to aap logo ko kyu itni problem hoti hai jo aap itne gande comments krte ho." Another user stated, "Itna kon girta h tere maa baap ko shrm nhi aati kya tu asi hrkate krti h to."

One of the users also added, "inke upar indian mahila ayog F.I.R karna chahiye ashy logo ko desh ka halat sexual ho raha hy rape or jada barne lage ga desh me koi bhi ladki ladki ko achha najer se nahi nude najar se dekhe ga or desh me rape bhi barega." A netizen wrote, "Pagalpanti ka bhi had Hota Hai Isko Koi India se bahar Bhaga do yaar." Another netizen wrote, "Isne Bharat ki Sanskriti ki dhajjiya uda di h sarkar ko iske khilaf action lena chahiye."

Recently, Uorfi has landed into legal trouble for her unique fashion sense. As per the reports, an anonymous complaint has been registered in Delhi against Javed for "publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form." The report was logged after her music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori was released in October.