Urfi Javed covers her modesty with her hand, breaks the internet with her bold photo in yellow bralette

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javes, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and dropped her bold photo. She can be seen covering her breast with her hand in the picture that she shared on her Instagram story.

The photo, which features Urfi wearing a yellow bralette and posing for the camera, went viral in no time. Needless to say, Urfi never fails to make headlines.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh broke the internet after pictures from his nude photoshoot went viral. The photos circulated on social media even before he posted them, netzines slammed the actor for posing nude for a magazine.

However, there were a few people who supported Ranveer Singh. They cited Urfi Jave’s example and said if her semi-nude photos are not considered ad obscene, then why Ranveer’s pictures have been criticised. After this, Urfi Javed took to Instagram and slammed social media users for comparing her pics with Ranveer Singh’s nude photos.

Urfi shared a screenshot in which a social media user was showing support to Ranveer Singh. The screenshot read, “If this photoshoot is hurting sentiments then why these photoshoots of Urfi Javed is not hurting sentiments??? If something is wrong for one gender then it should be declared wrong for other gender too.”

Urfi responded by saying, “People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here, I've been trolled mercilessly, Slut shamed, given rape threats, death threats for everything and anything. Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me, I've endured my part of abuses, trolling and what not. If a stupid Ngo decides to file a case against Ranveer, why y'all taking it out on me? This again shows the hypocrisy. Sick my ****.”