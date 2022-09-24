Urfi Javed covers face, breasts with disco-ball inspired outfit, netizens call her 'Raj Kundra 2.0'

Urfi Javed

Whenever you think that Urfi Javed won't stun you further, she surprises you with her new gimmick. Urfi certainly knows how to keep her followers engaged. In her latest post, Urfi shared her new look, inspired by the flashy disco ball, covering her whole face and b**bs, with unbuttoned jeans.

In the video, Urfi is showing her moves in the suprsingly flashy outfit, and captioned it saying, "Dard-e-Disco, ab is mein kya hair make up credit du."

Check out the new avatar of Urfi

As soon as Urfi posted the video, her followers and netizens got stunned by her look. There were people who appreciated Javed's look, and there were users who were making a mockery out of it. A user wrote, "I love this concept... It's super creative." While another user asserted, "Ab Dharti ka Vinaas Tah hai." One of the users wrote, "Sunny leoni ko bhi maaf kr ri." A netizen stated, "Oye... Raj Kundra." Another netizen added, "Raj Kundra be like : - esa wala mask apun ko bhi chahiye." One of the netizens stated, "ery contemporary.. loved it @urf7i Is it completely packed over the face or are there crevices for visibility?"

Actress Chahatt Khanna and Urfi Javed have been at odds ever since the former made some remarks on the provocative and outrageous clothing worn by the Bigg Boss OTT competitor. Following that, Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna got into a heated argument on social media, during which Urfi even brought up Chahatt Khanna's divorce and made derogatory remarks. Later, she expressed regret over the same.

In the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, Chahatt Khanna's name has now surfaced. She allegedly met him in jail together with two other actresses. According to the allegations, he gave her a Versace bag and Rs 2 lakh in cash as a gift. Reacting to the same, Urfi shared a screenshot from a leading portal and wrote "But I'm obnoxious one for dressing up indecently and paying media."