Urfi Javed copies Kendall Jenner's BOLD cut-out dress, gets brutally trolled by netizens

Urfi Javed went out for a delicious meal in Mumbai on November 14, and she wore a full-sleeved figure-hugging black dress for the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2021, 08:03 PM IST

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame from Urfi Javed, who is known for her outlandish and attention-getting dress choices, is making news once again, this time for allegedly copying supermodel Kendall Jenner. On Sunday, the reality TV actress was photographed out and about in Mumbai, wearing a cut-through maxi dress. The dress, however, was identical to Kendall's daring attire from a few days ago, which she wore to her friend Lauren Perez's wedding celebrations.

 

In her dress, daring cut-out features were delicately positioned on the front of the ensemble. Urfi accessorised her ensemble with a neat hairstyle, gold hoop earrings, and beige heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Urfi's outfit was strikingly similar to a dress Kendall Jenner wore to a friend's wedding reception. She uploaded photos and videos from the event, which she attended alongside supermodels Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Kendall's clothing is from Mônot, a high-end fashion house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kendall wore a dress from Mônot's Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The Diamond-Cutout Two-Piece Maxi is a sleeveless dress with diamond-shaped cut-outs across the bust, a bare midriff, and a drop-waist black skirt that accentuates the actress's slim figure. Urfi's outfit, on the other hand, is a full-sleeved variant of the same dress. It is not, however, part of Mônot's collection.

Urfi, on the other hand, was a contestant on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first person to be ousted from the show. Urfi's personalised and unique outfits have also attracted a lot of attention.

