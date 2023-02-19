Urfi Javed burns the internet in sexy blue lingerie, watch viral video

Urfi Javed/File photo

TV actress Urfi Javed is popular for her bold and crazy fashion sense and she keeps on experimenting with her dress sense. Urfi has been slammed by many celebs for her odd fashion experiments but she it seems that she loves to experiment and does not bother at all about her critics.

Urfi Javed is very active on social media and she keeps on posting her videos and photos on Instagram. Urfi’s posts often go viral and now she has posted a hot and sexy video of herself in a see-through lingerie and as expected the video has now gone viral.

In the video, Urfi can be seen wearing a light-blue see-through lingerie and she is looking super glamorous in the video. The sensuous video has left netizens completely stunned and they are expressing their feelings in the comment section of her post. Urfi captioned her post, “Woke up like this ..”.

Watch the viral video here:

Urfi Javed became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi has acted in some TV serials show. She has played the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Aarti in Meri Durga. She has also played the role of Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi was last seen on Splitsvilla X4.