Urfi Javed brutally trolled for her latest bizarre outfit, netizens say 'tune ladkiyon ka naam badnaam kiya hua hai'

Urfi Javed/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Urfi Javed is known for wearing bizarre outfits to gain publicity, but she keeps failing in her ridiculuous attempts. The Bigg Boss OTT participant often gets massively trolled for her clothes which she designs herself. The same case happened on Saturday, November 26, when Javed was brutally criticised for her latest look.

Urfi or Uorfi, who started her television career in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, was spotted wearing a beige coloured top with vulgar designs as she posed for the shutterbugs. The video, in which she has once again become a target of social media, has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

In the comments section, netizens are brutally trolling the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Tune ladkiyon ka naam badnaam kiya hua hai", while another commented, "Isko India se nikaalo".An Instagram user called her "Ghatiya cheap giri hui nich aurat", while another said, "Thodi si to respect kar le apni majhab ki". Several others are even abusing her for promoting nudity.

For the unversed, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.