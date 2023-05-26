Urfi Javed brutally trolled for donning black see-through outfit, netizens say 'jail mein dalo isko'

Stills from Urfi Javed's latest media appearence

Urfi Javed is used to trolling, and it seems like the social media sensation inspires her to keep nudging them. Whenever Urfi Javed dons something, or makes a public appearance, netizens get a field day. They love to troll her, and she loves to ignore the hatred.

On Friday, Urfi made a public appearance in a sheer black see-through outfit. The dragon imprint carefully covers her modesty. While posing for media photographers, Urfi refused to smile and she told paps, "Iss outfit mein no smile." Media photographer Varinder Chawla shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "UJ with Black. A dramatic combo."

As soon as the photographer uploaded the video, several users trolled the actress. An internet user wrote, "So sad, we are still in indian culture but who will tell these people." Another internet user wrote, "Tujhe sharm nahi aati kya?" A netizen wrote, "Jail mein dalo isko."

Earlier this month, Urfi made a shocking confession while appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. When she was asked to share her mantra of dealing with negativity, Urfi revealed that fame, attention, and money is her motivation, and that keeps her going. Urfi disclosed that despite keeping a headstrong personality, she does get affected by trolls in every three-six months. When the host asked her to share the reason, she said, "Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai. Maybe mein samaj mein ek dhabba hoon. Maybe I'm not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t (Maybe what they are saying is correct. Maybe I'm a bad influence on society and the younger generation. As trolls say, maybe I am sl*t)."