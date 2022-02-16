Urrfii Javed breaks silence on being compared with Rakhi Sawant, says 'don't like putting women down'

Urrfii Javed and Rakhi Sawant are undoubtedly among the most controversial celebrities in the Indian television industry. While the former grabs headlines regularly due to her strange fashion choices, the latter remains in news due to her controversial opinions.

Recently, when Urrfii was spotted by the paparazzi and asked opinions on being compared with Rakhi, she said that she feels nothing wrong in being compared with Rakhi Sawant, adding that it's an honour for her. She also said that she finds Rakhi inspirational as she has achieved fame after facing a lot of struggles in life.

Talking about Rakhi, Urrfii said, "Whatever she does, she doesn't care about anyone. I mean today she is earning good for herself so I think she is an inspiration in many ways. I don't mind being compared to her, it's actually an honour. She came from zero and now she is where she is. I don't mind being compared with her, I don't like putting women down."

When the paparazzi asked the 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urrfii about her meetings with the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rakhi, she said, "Whenever we meet, we gossip a lot. We don't discuss about trolls and negativity."

Recently, Rakhi Sawant announced her separation from husband Ritesh on the eve of Valentine's Day. Taking to her Instagram account on February 13, Rakhi had shared a note that read, “After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

In December 2021, Urrfii Javed had opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in a social media post on Instagram that read, "Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way."