Urfi Javed accuses broker of giving her rape threats, says 'nothing new for me...'

Since she became famous, Urfi Javed has experienced regular rape and death threats. She claims that numerous people have threatened her and that she has grown accustomed to all of this. She recently disclosed that her former broker from three years ago had threatened her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “so this man was my broker 3 years back, he randomly started msging me. He even called me and threatened to rape and kill me. This is a known man. Now you see the problem with people like HIndustani Bhau, its because of that man threatening me even randos think they can call and threaten to rape me and kill me because of what I put on my body.”

In another story she wrote, “This is the man, unfortunately I am not in India otherwise I would have complained about him. But I hope you guys see the problem hee, other men think its ok to call me and threaten to kill me, rape me, Let me tell you ladies, today its me they are trying to control. When they are done with me, it’ll be you. It’s the control that they want.”

At last Urfi wrote, “I receive death threats and rape threats like everyday, so nothing new for me. I know normalising it is so f****d up but this is my reality now! An its not just online threats, people have even started to call and threaten me. You know I might pretend to not care at all but deep down I really don’t give a f**k. It’ll take a lot more than just calles to actually scare me. Also just reminding ya’ll im learning MMA.”

For the unversed, Urfi is currently on a vacay in Dubai where she is having the time of her life. On the work front, she is seen in Splitsvilla X4.