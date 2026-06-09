Upasana Singh supports Shilpa Shinde after she admits filing false sexual harassment case: 'That takes courage'

CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh has come out in support of Shilpa Shinde, saying her confession of wrongdoing took courage, even though filing a false harassment complaint was a mistake.

As criticism continues to mount against actress Shilpa Shinde for admitting that the sexual harassment allegations she levelled against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli were false, actress-comedian and CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh has spoken in her support.

While making it clear that she does not endorse Shilpa's actions, Upasana believes the actress deserves credit for publicly acknowledging her mistake years later. Speaking about the controversy, Upasana said, "Shilpa herself has admitted that she made a mistake. She’s not saying that she did the right thing."

She further clarified that filing a false sexual harassment complaint can never be justified. However, she feels people should also try to understand the circumstances that may have influenced Shilpa's decision at the time.

"I am not saying that filing a false sexual harassment case against the producers was the right thing to do. I don’t support that at all. But we should not look at only one side of the story. We should also try to understand the circumstances and the state of mind in which a person takes a decision," Upasana said.

Having worked with Shilpa on three television shows, Upasana described her as a compassionate person who was always willing to help others. Recalling her experiences, she said Shilpa would often step forward whenever someone on set faced a personal or financial problem.

"I know what kind of a girl she is. During shoots, if a spot boy had an accident, if someone’s child was unwell, or if someone needed financial help, Shilpa was always the first person to step forward. I have personally seen her helping people. She is a kind-hearted person," she added.

Upasana also pointed out that personal struggles, financial pressures and emotional circumstances can sometimes affect a person's judgment. While she maintained that Shilpa's actions were wrong, she said those factors should not be ignored while evaluating the situation.

The controversy erupted after Shilpa recently revealed during a podcast that the allegations she made against producer Sanjay Kohli nearly nine years ago were false. Her admission triggered sharp reactions from members of the television industry, as well as organisations such as FWICE and AICWA.

Reacting to Shilpa's confession, Upasana said openly admitting a mistake requires courage.

"If someone comes forward and says, ‘I made a mistake, I regret it, and it has weighed heavily on my heart for years,’ that takes courage. Many of us make mistakes in life, but very few people openly admit them," she said.

However, Upasana also suggested that Shilpa could have chosen to apologise privately rather than making the matter public again. Referring to the fact that the producers later worked with Shilpa despite the controversy, she questioned whether outsiders should dictate how the matter should be handled.

"The producers have every right to decide how they want to respond. They worked with her again. If they had so much anger and resentment towards her, they would never have worked with her again. The fact that they did suggests that they understood her situation in some way. If the producers can forgive her and move forward, then that is a matter between them. It is their decision to make. If they wanted legal action, they could have pursued it. But if they choose to move on, who are we to decide otherwise?" she said.

At the same time, Upasana acknowledged that Shilpa's admission may have unintended consequences for genuine victims of harassment. She said the incident could lead people to question legitimate complaints, which would be unfortunate.

"What has happened shouldn’t have happened. People may now start questioning other cases as well, and that is unfortunate. There is no doubt that Shilpa made a mistake. No human being should do something like this. It will definitely raise questions, and that is a consequence of what has happened," she concluded.