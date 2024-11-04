Kashish Kapoor calls Eisha Singh insecure, to which Eisha replies that Kashish is just jealous of her.

Kashish Kapoor, who gained attention for her controversies in MTV Splitsvilla, has now entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 as a wild card contestant.

In the introductory video shown to the other contestants, Kashish openly shared her likes and dislikes. On her first day in the house, she got into a heated argument with fellow contestant Eisha Singh. In the introductory video shown to the contestants, Kashish labels Eisha as "devious," "wannabe," "bitchy," and "mean."

Eisha asks Kashish if she has been watching the show since day one. In response, Kashish accuses Eisha of talking behind everyone's backs. Eisha then confronts her about her claim that she has only seen 2.5 episodes of the show. Kashish calls Eisha insecure, to which Eisha replies that Kashish is just jealous of her. Angered, Kashish responds, “Aap mein Aisa hai hi Kya jo tujhse jalu?” Eisha stands up and retorts, “Upar se leke neeche Tak Sab hai.” To this, Kashish quips, “Andhon mein kaana Raja.”

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Kashish Kapoor, who left the Splitsvilla finale stunt and chose money, opened up on whether she would choose money in Bigg Boss over the trophy and talked about her interaction with Salman Khan on stage.

Talking about people joking that she will take money over Bigg Boss 18 finale, Kashish said, “If I'm offered money and i take it what's so wrong with it? They are the same people who bargain with a shopkeeper for 2 rupees and they're telling me if I'm getting paid in lakhs why should reject it! I'm not stealing anything in fact I've earned it.” She further added, “Even if I'm in the top 5 I'm there on the basis of my merit so then why not? if I'm getting 5 crores then I'll take it! if not then I'll see.”

