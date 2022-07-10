Uorfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her Eid outfit, netizens say 'sharam kar aaj ke din...'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Uorfi Javed, who became famous after her stint in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, is often criticised for her strange fashion choices and the same happened on Sunday, July 10, when the television actress chose a yellow sari with a cleavage-revealing blouse for Eid celebrations.

As soon as the video was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, netizens rushed to the comments section and started trolling Uorfi. One netizen wrote, "sharam kar aaj ke din aise kapde mat pehen (Have some shame, don't wear such clothes on this auspicious day)".

Another comment read, "Some of the shameful borns in Muslim religion", another Instagram user commented, "Eid ke din toh baksh deti (She could have at least spared the Eid day)". "Thats not how people dress for Eid tbh", wrote another Instagram user. A user even joked that the Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress' only work is to go on roads and get photographed as they wrote, "Ye sirf road pe ready ho ke photo khinchwati hai or kuch nahi."

Recently, when Uorfi was questioned by the paparazzi over why she changed spelling of her name, she had said, "Maine apni spelling change kar di, numerologist ne bola tha, tarraki hogi, kaam milega. Viral hone se paise nahi milte (I've changed my name's spelling. A numerologist had recommended me to do this for success and work. I don't make any money from being viral)."



In a recent interview with Indian Express, Uorfi had revealed that her relatives once cut her clothes with scissors as she said, "With a pair of scissors, my relatives cut so many of my dresses, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me".