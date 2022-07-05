Uorfi Javed slams social media users for spreading fake news about her death

Credit: Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Social media queen Uorfi Javed reacted to her death rumours, she slammed people for spreading such news about her. The actress was shocked after seeing a morphed picture shared by a social media user with the caption, “RIP Urfi Javed.”

Along with the photo, he wrote, “ ‘1997-2022’, a comment on it read, “Stand with urfi's murderer.” When Uorfi saw the post, she reacted to and wrote, “What is happening in This world? I'm been receiving so many death threats and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane.”

Earlier, the actress reacted to Ranbir-Alia’s pregnancy and said the baby will be very cute. On being asked if she is becoming bua or maasi, she stated, “Mai kya banungi, main yahi rahungi, Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana.” Her hilarious reaction is going viral on social media.

One of the social media users wrote, “Sooo true she said.” The second one mentioned, “sach bolti h chahe koi b bat ho ye bat sb m honi chahiye.” The third person commented, “Dunno why I feel bad for her.” The fourth one wrote, “Very beautiful h urfi nice yar aapka bhi bohot nek ladke ke saath Sadi hoga insaallah.”

Uorfi, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar on Voot, was recently seen in a black mini dress with two hands making a loop at the center covering her chest. She was brutally trolled by the netizens for her outfit, which was actually inspired by one of Harry's famous show looks.

In a video that has now surfaced over the internet, Harris had shared a video on his Instagram account going over Uorfi's videos and he can be heard saying in the clip that he's obsessed with her. "This girl, who is clearly very famous remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. I'm obsessed, I'm really obsessed", Harris says in the clip.

Recently, when Uorfi was questioned by the paparazzi over why she changed the spelling of her name, she had said, "Maine apni spelling change kar di, numerologist ne bola tha, tarraki hogi, kaam milega. Viral hone se paise nahi milte (I've changed my name's spelling. A numerologist had recommended me to do this for success and work. I don't make any money from being viral)."