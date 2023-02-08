Uorfi Javed says there are no FIRs against her, people file police complaints only for 'media attention'

Uorfi Javed in a dress made of garbage bags

Model and reality show star Uorfi Javed has faced her fair share of controversies in the recent past. Javed, who is always in the limelight for her quirky and bold outfits, has faced some police complaints by people alleging she is spreading obscenity. In a recent tweet, Javed addressed all such legal issues and said people only do this for ‘media attention’ and that their cases won’t stand in court.

On Tuesday night, Javed took to Twitter to share that all the police complaints against her are only NCs (complaints about non-cognizable offences) and not FIRs (first incident reports). “So till date no FIR has been filed against me as reported by ‘everyone’ . Only NCs,” read her tweet. The difference is that NCs are about petty crimes, which the police have no authority to investigate. They are merely recorded in the NC Register at the concerned police station. FIRs, on the other hand, warrant investigation and a subsequent court case as well.

Javed added that people don’t file FIRs against her because they know they’d lose in the court. “Cause they only want media attention. If they file an FIR , they will have to fight the case which they know they will lose in court,” she further tweeted.

The Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla-fame model said that people only involve her to get mileage on TV. She added in another tweet, “Everyone who has filed an NC against me only did this to get some clout . (Quite obvious). After filing NCs they don’t go home, they go to news channel and start speaking sh** about me.”

Javed recently had a public spat with BJP leader Chitra Wagh, who had accused her of obscenity and vulgarity and filed a complaint against her. Javed wrote to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women alleging that Wagh had threatened her.