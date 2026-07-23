Uorfi Javed says she nearly escaped detention at NEET paper leak protest in Mumbai: 'People were being picked up without reason'

Uorfi Javed alleged that people were detained at a Mumbai protest even before it began, while Ayesha Khan earlier claimed she was taken to a police station despite not actively protesting.

Television actress Uorfi Javed has claimed that several people were detained by police at a protest site in Mumbai even before the demonstration had started.

In a video shared on social media, Uorfi said she had gone to the protest with her sisters Asfi and Dolly Javed. The three had reportedly worn matching "Thak Gayi" T-shirts. According to Uorfi, she saw people being detained despite allegedly not engaging in any protest activity.

"Mere samne police wale... log sirf ikattha hi ho rahe the, koi kuch nahi kar raha tha. Log bas waha pe khade ho rahe the... Police unlog ko detain kar ke le ke gayi, bina koi reason ke," she alleged.

'Eight to 10 police vans were stationed'

Uorfi further claimed that the protest had not yet begun when the alleged detentions took place. She alleged that around eight to 10 police vans had been stationed at Shivaji Park, apparently to detain people. Questioning the action, Uorfi claimed that people were being taken away without any clear reason.

The actress also expressed her disappointment over the situation, asking, "Students apne haq ke liye lade bhi nahi? Youth apne haq ke liye lade bhi na?"

Ayesha Khan earlier claimed she was detained

Uorfi's allegations came shortly after actress Ayesha Khan shared videos claiming that she had been detained at a protest site in Dadar, Mumbai. Ayesha alleged that she was only standing at the location and had not yet started protesting or caused any disturbance.

According to her account, her brother and some male friends were detained first. While she was trying to understand the situation, Ayesha claimed that police personnel asked her and others to enter a police van.

She further alleged that four policewomen forcibly escorted her into the vehicle before she and others were taken to Worli Police Station.