Television

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence

One of the rumored contestants for Bigg Boss 18 is Asfi Javed, the younger sister of social media star Uorfi Javed.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 05:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence
Image credit: Instagram
Salman Khan is all set to host Bigg Boss 18, which starts on October 6, 2024, fans are excited for the new season. The official list of contestants isn't out yet, but there are already rumors about who might participate.

One of the rumored names is Asfi Javed, the younger sister of social media star Uorfi Javed. After these speculations, Asfi took to Instagram and quashed these rumours. She wrote, "Hey everyone! I've been watching this news circulating on me doing Bigg Boss 18. I am not doing Bigg Boss, neither have I been approached for the show."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASFI JAVED (@_asfi)

She wrote, "I've already been a part of our own reality show Follow Karlo Yaar, and now I'm looking forward acting projects." Bigg Boss 18 will have a theme called "Time Ka Tandav," which means "the havoc of time."

The first promo of Bigg Boss 18, featuring Salman Khan, is finally out. Colors TV shared the VFX-heavy promo on its social media handles on Sunday with the caption, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega!". The promo looks mysterious and interesting at the same time, promising never-seen-before twists in the upcoming season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As soon as the promo was out, fans shared their excitement on social media. One of them wrote, "Bigg Boss show is nothing without Bhaijaan", while another added, "Salman Khan is back with bang in time travel theme." Comparing the promo of the show with the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, one netizen commented, "This VXF is 50 times better than Adipurush." The 2023 mythological drama, directed by Om Raut, was heavily trolled for its pedestrian language, horrible VFX, and was called an insult to its source material Ramayana.

Talking about the upcoming 18th season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan said in a statement, "Returning to Bigg Boss for its 18th season feels like coming home to a grand legacy we've built together over the years. Each season, we re-write the definition of entertainment, and this year is no exception. With the theme Time Ka Taandav, Bigg Boss isn't just keeping an eye on the present, he's peeking into the future of the housemates. Get ready for a thrilling journey as our housemates race against the clock, with every decision rippling through the past, present, and future. Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walon ka kal, and trust me, you won't want to miss a single moment."

