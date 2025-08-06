Uorfi Javed claims Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are her friends now: 'Karol G followed me...'

Uorfi explained that her friendship with Latin pop star Karol G brought her closer to Selena Gomez.

Internet sensation and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed, who recently won The Traitors India, made some surprising statements about her connections with global celebrities.

In a fun interview with Mashable India, Uorfi said she shares a friendly bond with pop stars Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.

Uorfi’s Special Moment with Sushmita Sen

Uorfi recalled her memorable meeting with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. "She's my friend," Uorfi said, adding that she truly values the bond. She didn’t stop there and went on to say, "Honestly, I'm also friends with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez."

How She Connects With Selena and Justin

Uorfi explained that her friendship with Latin pop star Karol G brought her closer to Selena Gomez. "So, I am friends with Karol G on Instagram. She's the biggest pop star in Mexico. She's very big, she's huge. She followed me on Instagram and I followed her back. We sometimes speak on Instagram, so she's friends with Selena Gomez. So, in a way, I am friends with Selena," she shared.

She jokingly added, "Phir Selena ho gaya toh obviously Justin Bieber. Dekha jaaye toh."

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were once one of the most talked-about couples in the music world. Their relationship lasted almost eight years before ending in 2018. Justin is now married to model Hailey Baldwin (Hailey Bieber), while Selena has focused on her career and mental health advocacy.

It’s unclear whether Uorfi’s comments were serious or just playful, but she definitely knows how to stay in the spotlight and entertain her fans.

On the professional front, Uorfi recently won Season 1 of the reality show The Traitors alongside Nikita Luther. The two shared the prize money and walked away with ₹70 lakh.