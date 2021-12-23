Unseen video of ‘TMKOC’ fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal dancing at daughter’s wedding goes VIRAL

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame, just got his daughter married, and the ecstatic father was all hearts for her at the wedding ceremony.

Many videos and photographs from the wedding and other ceremonies went viral online, giving viewers a glimpse into the big day.

Now, a new video of Dilip Joshi dancing his heart out has gone viral.

Take a look-

A few days ago, Dilip Joshi took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared her daughter's wedding pictures.

Getting emotional on the big occassion, Dilip Joshi wrote, "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled." He also welcomed his son-in-law Yashowardhan into the family and thanks fans for their blessings and wishes. He added, "Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan"

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is a popular show that has broadcast over 3000 episodes since its debut in 2008.