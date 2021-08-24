UNSEEN photos of 'TMKOC' fame Nidhi Bhanushali go VIRAL, fans speculate two people are kissing behind her - see pic

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is probably India’s favourite sitcom. Not only the adult actors but the child stars of the show are also dearly loved by viewers. Child actors who are not even a part of the show now, such as Nidhi Bhanushali, Jheel Mehta and Bhavya Gandhi are still adored by their fans.

Nidhi Bhanushali, who portrayed the role of Sonu on ‘TMKOC’ enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her transformation from the little Sonu to the grown-up one has taken her admirers by surprise and she often treats them then sexy bikini photos.

Nidhi’s co-star Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show, had shared a series of photos of the actress on her birthday. The pictures are not recent and are a few years old. The snaps, wherein Nidhi looks very young are going viral on social media and the reason will shock you.

The first photo is a mirror photo of Nidhi while the second photo is a close-up selfie of hers. In the third photo, Nidhi can be seen posing for the camera, however, it is the background that caught the attention of netizens who believe that two people are kissing each other behind the actress.

Taking to the comments sections, several users pointed out that something is going on in the third picture. Actress Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita reporter on the show, commented, “kush345 3rd pic…ppl r too curious to know bata de yaar kaun hai woh.”

“Everything can be seen in the 3rd pic,” wrote one user while another commented, “Piche dekho piche arre piche toh dekho.” A third user wrote, “3rd picture mein piche kuch or hi chal raha hain illu illu,” while a fourth user commented, “kissinggg.”

Have a look at some of the reactions:

Screenshots of the chat

Nidhi might not be a part of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ anymore but her fan base still stands as strong as ever. Currently, the actress is pursuing her master from a private college in Mumbai.