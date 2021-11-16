‘Unke khaane me thook dena’: Neha Bhasin's remark for VIPs sparks furore in 'Bigg Boss 15' house

Neha Bhasin, a contestant on Bigg Boss 15, surprised both housemates and viewers with a recent statement. The singer shared her notion of 'spitting' in her fellow contestants' food in a recent episode.

Neha Bhasin is a newbie to the show who came in as a wild card entry. Her Twitter followers have been cheering her on as she challenges Karan Kundrra and a few others.

Umar Riaz yelled at Karan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian, who were all VIP members. Karan became so enraged that he overturned the table in front of him.

The guidelines for the new task were read aloud by Karan. The contenders had two minutes to gather all of the essential food products from the supermarket. Tejasswi stated they could start collecting milk, but Neha disagreed, saying, "Milk is necessary, but it isn't food." They got into a disagreement about it, and Neha labelled Tejasswi "brainless."

Bigg Boss then requested the VIPs to rank the contestants on a scale of 1 to 5.

Tejasswi gave one point Rajiv Adatia, who was enraged at the same time. "You people get aggressive, you people abuse, Salman scolds you people, you people are a group and want to create a feud between me, Neha, and Shamita," he slammed the VIPs, saying, "You people get aggressive, you people abuse, Salman scolds you people, you people are a group and want to create a feud between me, Neha, and Shamita" (Shetty). "Unke khaane me thook dena thoda sa (you should spit a little bit in their food)," said an irate Neha, who received "2" points.