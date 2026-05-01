Undekhi The Final Battle review: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma's show doesn't take fans for granted, packs grittier, most sinister season ever

A show like Undekhi shines because of its strong foundation in writing. The characters and their arcs are not simply there because they're popular. They've been presented in such a manner that you either love them or hate them, but simply can't ignore them.

Director: Ashish R Shukla

Star cast: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Gautam Rode, Varun Badola, Anchal Singh, Shivjyoti Rajput

Number of episodes: 8

Where to watch: Sony Liv

Rating: 4 stars

Undekhi S4 synopisis

5 years after the events of Undekhi Season 3, Surinder Singh Atwal aka Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) is released from jail, but Rinku (Surya Sharma) wishes to avenge the death of his wife Muskaan and his unborn child by killing him. In these years, Mahinder Singh Atwal, aka Mahi (Varun Badola), grows stronger in Manali, and they expand their businesses. They make new alliances, along with several enemies. Papaji discovers some brutal truths from his past and even tries to bring Rinku back. Will he be able to win Rinku's trust again? Will Rinku kill Papaji? Is Mahi really innocent? All these questions will be answered over the eight episodes that are engaging enough to entertain you thoroughly.

How is Undekhi S4?

Usually, a series that is a few seasons old starts losing its steam with each new instalment. Thankfully, Undekhi is one such sweet, rare exception, where the story gets grittier and engaging with continuation. What started as a crime thriller saga gradually also becomes an emotional drama of grief and redemption. A show like Undekhi shines because of its strong foundation in writing. The characters and their arcs are not simply there because they're popular. They've been presented in such a manner that you either love them or hate them, but simply can't ignore them. Being an admirer of the show, I started watching the fourth season, titled: The Final Battle, with high expectations, and they delivered one of the finest seasons of the series.

Undekhi S4 wins because of its writing

The first episode takes time to establish the new world, with some fresh characters and their motives. The show catches steam from the third episode. The new revelations with some shocking deaths will make you gasp, and you may even feel emotional for characters that you earlier disliked. Such is the magic of writing. Full credit to director Ashish and writers Abhishek Garg and Chirag Salina for delving deeper into the dark world of Atwals that is layered by deceit and secrets. By the time the show reaches the 5th episode, you're on a rollercoaster ride that gets wilder. Some reveals or twists, will leave you stunned.

The impeccable performances of the Undekhi cast

As expected, Undekhi S4 belongs to Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma. Papaji and Rinku's clash, confrontations, and emotionally-charged moments will keep you glued to your seat throughout the season. Harsh is the soul of the show, and he redeems himself from being a foul-mouthed, arrogant, drunkard to an emotional, family-loving person, who dares to sacrifice himself. Surya Sharma shines throughout the show, and he showcases an impressive range of expressions. Whenever Rinku's eyes get moist, you'll feel his pain, and it's a huge achievement for an actor. Vaarun Bhagat, who plays Lucky, has a much stronger character arc in this season. He will earn your praise and empathy with his credible performance. Ankur Rathee, as Daman, has also shown a great improvement, backed by strong writing. Dibyendu Bhattacharya, as SP Barun Ghosh, also anchors the narrative well, keeping the morale of the show intact. His seamless inclusion of Bengali and the sarcasm will make you chuckle at places. Ayn Zoya and Meenakshi Sethi also reprise their roles of Saloni and Mrs Atwal, and they lend decent support. Varun Badola, as Mahi, is a firebrand, and he justifies his role with a power-packed performance.

Among the new additions, Gautam Rode walks away with the meatiest role. His character is something new, in an unexplored territory, and he scored full marks. Saqib Ayub plays the gruesome DJ, another sinister character, good with swords, but with bad intentions. He earns your hate as the season progresses, and that's a big win for him. Shivjyoti, as Natasha, is another character that stays with you after the show ends. Her vulnerability makes you feel for her. Garrvil Mohann as Sukhi Dhillon impresses, despite a limited scope.

The shortcomings

Undekhi has a fair share of underwhelming aspects as well. Too many new characters and their sudden demise often leave you confused. The subplots scatter the narrative, and you need to pay close attention to understand the storyline. After a point, the twists become a little predictable. Also, S4 doesn't have a solid big reveal at the climax, as S3 had. In the last season, the flashback sequence of Surinder and Mahinder with Kawal still stands as the biggest plot twist of all time.

Overall review

Undekhi is thankfully one such show, which continues to shock and entertain. They haven't taken their audience for granted and maintain their momentum with each passing season. Undekhi S4 is a must-watch.