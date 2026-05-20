Undekhi fans express disappointment over Heli Daruwla's brief role, netizens flood comment section with 'Missing Geet', actress react

As Undekhi 4 will have its grand finale, fans of the crime thriller show have expressed their disappointment about the cameo appearance of Heli Daruwala. The actress reacted to her limited role.

Undekhi Season 4 will have its grand finale on Friday, May 22, and ahead of the gripping conclusion, actress Heli Daruwala reacted to her limited role in the current instalment. For the unversed, Heli played the role of Geet and was a prominent character in the third season. However, in the fourth season, she had a brief role, for the obvious reason, as her character dies in the last season. Ahead of the last episode, Heli shared a carousel post on Instagram, sharing BTS moments from Undekhi 3 and 4, with her followers' comments.

Here's how Heli Daruwala reacted to her limited role?

On Insta, one fan wrote, "Missing her in Undekhi.” Another commented, "Without Heli, Undekhi Season 4 felt incomplete.” Several others echoed similar sentiments, demanding more screen time for Geet and praising Heli for leaving a lasting impact despite fewer scenes.

Acknowledging the overwhelming appreciation coming her way, Heli also took to Instagram to share her gratitude with fans. She shared the post with the caption, "GEET! Thank you for your tremendous love, still on Undekhi, and for reading your complaints for just being there briefly in Season 4. Par Season 3 vapas dekh lo and Season 4 abhi dekho. Thank you, my dearest @ashishrshukla sir and @kavishsinha for this one always!"

Surya Sharma on Undekhi 4 success

Earlier, Surya Sharma, who plays Rinku Atwal in the show, joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction and discussed the reception of the latest season. He said, "The response has been fabulous. Fans are loving. Producers, the SonyLiv team is also happy with the numbers. It's a win-win situation for us. The best part is that the show took a five-year leap, and it went smoothly. Credit goes to the writers and director who didn't take the Undekhi fans for granted." Undekhi is currently streaming on Sony Liv.