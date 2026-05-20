FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Twisha Sharma Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Demands CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Suicide Case

Twisha Sharma Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Demands CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Suicide Case

BCCI reshuffles India’s domestic calendar, brings back old tournament in major revamp

BCCI reshuffles India’s domestic calendar, brings back old tournament

Undekhi fans express disappointment over Heli Daruwla's brief role, netizens flood comment section with 'Missing Geet', actress react

Undekhi fans express disappointment over Heli Daruwla's brief role

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Undekhi fans express disappointment over Heli Daruwla's brief role, netizens flood comment section with 'Missing Geet', actress react

As Undekhi 4 will have its grand finale, fans of the crime thriller show have expressed their disappointment about the cameo appearance of Heli Daruwala. The actress reacted to her limited role.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 20, 2026, 09:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Undekhi fans express disappointment over Heli Daruwla's brief role, netizens flood comment section with 'Missing Geet', actress react
Heli Daruwala in Undekhi 4
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Undekhi Season 4 will have its grand finale on Friday, May 22, and ahead of the gripping conclusion, actress Heli Daruwala reacted to her limited role in the current instalment. For the unversed, Heli played the role of Geet and was a prominent character in the third season. However, in the fourth season, she had a brief role, for the obvious reason, as her character dies in the last season. Ahead of the last episode, Heli shared a carousel post on Instagram, sharing BTS moments from Undekhi 3 and 4, with her followers' comments. 

Here's how Heli Daruwala reacted to her limited role?

On Insta, one fan wrote, "Missing her in Undekhi.” Another commented, "Without Heli, Undekhi Season 4 felt incomplete.” Several others echoed similar sentiments, demanding more screen time for Geet and praising Heli for leaving a lasting impact despite fewer scenes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey (@heli_daruwala)

Acknowledging the overwhelming appreciation coming her way, Heli also took to Instagram to share her gratitude with fans. She shared the post with the caption, "GEET! Thank you for your tremendous love, still on Undekhi, and for reading your complaints for just being there briefly in Season 4. Par Season 3 vapas dekh lo and Season 4 abhi dekho. Thank you, my dearest @ashishrshukla sir and @kavishsinha for this one always!" 

Surya Sharma on Undekhi 4 success

Earlier, Surya Sharma, who plays Rinku Atwal in the show, joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction and discussed the reception of the latest season. He said, "The response has been fabulous. Fans are loving. Producers, the SonyLiv team is also happy with the numbers. It's a win-win situation for us. The best part is that the show took a five-year leap, and it went smoothly. Credit goes to the writers and director who didn't take the Undekhi fans for granted." Undekhi is currently streaming on Sony Liv.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI reshuffles India’s domestic calendar, brings back old tournament in major revamp
BCCI reshuffles India’s domestic calendar, brings back old tournament
Undekhi fans express disappointment over Heli Daruwla's brief role, netizens flood comment section with 'Missing Geet', actress react
Undekhi fans express disappointment over Heli Daruwla's brief role
What happens if KKR vs MI clash is washed out? IPL 2026 playoff equation explained
What happens if KKR vs MI clash is washed out? IPL 2026 playoff equation explain
CM Rekha Gupta orders replacement of all streetlights with smart LEDs in Delhi
Delhi government set to replace all streetlights with smart LEDs
Kerala Cabinet portfolios announced: CM Satheesan keeps Finance, Chennithala gets Home
Kerala Cabinet portfolios announced: CM Satheesan keeps Finance
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement