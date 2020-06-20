'Unbelievable, there was so much more he could do': Sidharth Shukla mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sidharth Shukla mourned his acquintance-friend Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in a recent interview. Calling the move of suicide 'unbelievable', Shukla said that he had met Sushant a few times and the late actor could do so much more.

In the video interview, Sidharth revealed, "We have met a few times, but never connected on the phone. We met at a few parties I think. We've connected, bonded, spoken very well. It just was unbelievable - A person who has achieved so much and is so young."

He also added, "For someone like him to take a step like that, of course for all the good reasons he must have had, one just feels really sad. It's disappointing that a life has passed just like that. There was so much more that the man could do."

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered hanging in his Bandra home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor was suffering from depression since the past six months, according to reports. He was awaiting the online release of his upcoming movie 'Dil Bechara' when news of his suicide broke.