Umar Riaz recreates 'Oo Antava' with Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia- Watch

It seems like 'the party isn't over' for Bigg boss 15 contestants. Even after the show ended, the contestants are hanging around and they have formed a bond in the house. Umar Riaz shared a reel on his Instagram, where he's dancing on 'Pushpa: The Rise' song 'Oo Antava' with Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, and singer Neha Bhasin. Umar grooves on the song, Neha Bhasin steps in, and he calls Rashmi Desai. They all grove on the song, and Rajiv jumps into the frame. Rashami and others pull Rajiv back and gradually, the song takes a hilarious turn.

Even Rashami made a reel on the song and shared it on her Instagram. She looked hot while matching the steps of Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Umar. Whereas Rajiv attempts to dance to the song with Neha, and they give a goofy twist to it.

Umar Riaz gave Bigg boss finale and miss, and he was spotted in Shamita Shetty birthday bash. After getting eliminated for his physical behaviour, Umar shared his discontent with the media. "Mere ko bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai... aap sabko pata hai kya hua hai." However, he admitted the public's unconditional support by adding, "Main khushnaseeb hu ki itna pyaar mila hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki Allah ka reham hai aur aap sab ka pyaar hai."

Even his brother Asim Riaz opened up on Umar's eviction and said, "Asim said, "Obviously unfair tha because pehle bhi dhakke maar raha tha koi. I think a lot of contestants jo bhi the Bigg Boss me, sab ne ek dusre ko maara dhakke but tab koi nahi nikla. Par Umar ne kiya aisa toh unfortunately usko nikaalna pada."

Defending his brother's action, Asim added "Umar ka toh dhakka kuch dikha bhi nahi, and the thing was woh instigated hua tha usse, fir uska reaction tha. Dil jeeta hai toh aur kya chahiye." Asim even referred to his defeat in the finale of 'Bigg Boss 13' saying that it's not the first time that an unfair decision has been taken in the show.