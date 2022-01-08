Umar Riaz evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 15’, angry fans slam makers on Twitter

'Bigg Boss 15' announced one of the most unexpected and surprising evictions of the season ahead of the finale on Friday night. Umar Riaz, one of the strongest candidates, was eliminated. The decision has undoubtedly sent shockwaves throughout the country, particularly in the Bollywood business, which has begun to raise eyebrows in response to the decision. Umar Riaz is one of the most popular contestants on the show, and it's no surprise that he's won practically all of the polls and votes along the route to amassing a massive fan base all around the world. Despite getting the ticket to the finale and becoming a VIP member, Umar was out at a bar.

As soon as news of Umar Riaz's eviction became public, fans and Twitter users began criticising the show for making an arbitrary choice. Bigg Boss' choice appears to have enraged them, as they have expressed their displeasure with it. Some internet users have urged that Bigg Boss be banned. 'Rip Bigg Boss,' 'Nonsense Show,' 'No Umar, No BB15,' and other hashtags and comments are trending on social media.

Take a look at some Tweets here-

To Rubiholivs, RKVians, Asimians, Sidhearts, Rashmians, Divya fans, Shehnazians, hina holics, Aly goni, Eijaz, Jasmin fans... Who are now supporting Umar Riaz, we are proud of your hardwork and your dedication towards this fandom.



Apologies from the side of miscreants

They didn't deserve a loveable man like you



NO UMAR RIAZ NO BOYCOTT BB15

Previous violations done by BB15 contestants were ignored & now Bigg Boss grabbed the opportunity & evicted Umar Riaz unfairly coz they know he'll be the winner of Bigg Boss 15 I'm damn sure that Umar Riaz have won that poll also. PUBLIC STANDS BY UMAR



PUBLIC STANDS BY UMARpic.twitter.com/tSaEVwug5e — Hina Star (@HinaStarr) January 7, 2022

U evicted the heart of the show.

U removed not only him but all the viewers along with him who use to wait for episode just to see him.



U broke hearts of millions around the globe

People supporting from various countries!#UmarRiaz was the person united us



PUBLIC STANDS BY UMAR

Umar's brother, Asim Riaz, and his girlfriend, actress Himanshi Khurana, also shared tweets proving the unjust eviction. "Well played @realumarriaz," Asim wrote. Love you bro," Himanshi Khurana, Manu Punjabi, Andy Kumar, Akanksha Puri, Shefali Bagga, and Kishwer Rai wrote on Twitter, expressing their unhappiness with the show and supporting Umar.