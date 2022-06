Umang 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill set stage on fire with their performances

Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill at Umang 2022

Umang 2022: The annual cultural entertainment programme dedicated to the Mumbai police was held on Sunday and several celebrities from Bollywood and Television attended the event. Shah Rukh Khan was been the major highlight, as this was his first performance after his voluntary sabbatical.

Here's Pathaan Khan gracing the stage

Finally We'll Get to See Him on Stage..#ShahRukhKhan is at #Umang2022 Mumbai Police Event

Shehnaaz Gill also gave his first live performance on the stage. She danced to Katrina Kaif's popular song Chikni Chameli. Gill also matched up with Anil Kapoor on Naach Punjabbaan song.

Here are Shehnaaz Gill's performances

Shehnaaz : "Main pehli baar live performance karne jaa rahi hun aap logon ke liye acha lage to thank u, nahin lage toh phir bhi acha boliye"



Her energy on stage

Shehnaaz ke Thumke

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, Shah Rukh Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Divyanka Tripathi and others graced the event.