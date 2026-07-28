UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal claims wife Ritika Dobhal cheated, confronts alleged boyfriend: Watch

YouTuber UK07 Rider shared a video confronting Abhishek Sahni over allegations involving his wife Ritika Dobhal, with Abhishek denying a romantic relationship, making fresh claims and later apologising.

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has shared a new video in which he confronts Abhishek Sahni, the man he has accused of being involved with his wife, Ritika Dobhal.

During the conversation, the two discussed allegations surrounding Ritika. Abhishek claimed that he had been misled by her and apologised to Anurag, assuring him that he would never contact Ritika again. He also told Anurag that he could take legal action against him if he ever repeated his mistake.

Abhishek responds to affair allegations

In the video, Anurag questioned Abhishek about photos, videos and chats allegedly exchanged with Ritika before her marriage. Referring to the alleged evidence, Anurag said, "Aapke phone mein Ritikaa ke sath shadi se Pehle kuch aisi photos aur videos thi..."

WTF!! UK07 Rider ( Anurag Dobhal) found his wife was cheating on him while she was pregnant.



She used to visit her best friend House



What a pity life this guy is living man first his parents disowned him, his own younger brother conspired against him



And now His wife pic.twitter.com/aKPikE8t64 July 26, 2026

He also mentioned a chat in which Abhishek had allegedly referred to Ritika as "tu meri bandi hai."

Responding to the allegation, Abhishek denied they were in a relationship. "Wo meri dost thi. Hamlog hasi Mazak karte rehte the," he said. Abhishek further claimed that he had only heard Ritika's version of events and now believed several things she had told him were untrue.

He added, "Aaj se main use (Ritika) se zindagi mein kabhi baat nahi karunga."

Abortion claim discussed in video

Anurag also questioned Abhishek about an alleged conversation regarding abortion. He asked, "Abortion wali baat ko le ke baat karte hain, kya hui thi baat."

In response, Abhishek claimed that Ritika's mother wanted her to undergo an abortion.

Anurag says he has forgiven Abhishek

Towards the end of the video, Abhishek reiterated that he would not remain in contact with either Ritika or her family. "Agaar maine contact rakha to jo bhi bolein, case karna hai... jo bhi karna hai. Jo bhi saza denge," he said.

Responding to him, Anurag said he was not in a position to punish anyone. He added that he had forgiven Abhishek but advised him not to repeat the same mistake with any other woman. Anurag also told Abhishek that he would understand his pain once he had a daughter of his own. The video concluded with the YouTuber saying, "Forgiven from my side."

The allegations made in the video are claims by the individuals involved and have not been independently verified.