Udaan actress Kavita Chaudhary dies of cardiac arrest

Kavita Chaudhary was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to low blood pressure.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Kavita Chaudhary, star of the popular Doordarshan serial “Udaan”, died at a hospital here following cardiac arrest on Thursday night. She was 67. The actor, also popular as the homemaker Lalita ji in the Surf detergent commercials in India in the late 1980s, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

“She passed away following cardiac arrest last night around 8.30 pm in Amritsar at the hospital. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to low blood pressure. Her condition became critical later,” Ajay Sayal, Chaudhary’s nephew, told PTI.

The last rites were held here on Friday morning. The actor is survived by Sayal and her niece. Chaudhary was best known for her portrayal of IPS officer Kalyani Singh in “Udaan”, a progressive show about women empowerment, which ran on Doordarshan between 1989 and 1991.

Besides starring, she wrote and directed the serial, which was inspired by the life of her elder sister and police officer Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya.

“Udaan”, which also starred Shekhar Kapur, revolved around the struggle of a woman aspiring to be an IPS officer. The critically-acclaimed show, which inspired a generation of women to pursue public service, was brought back on Doordarshan for a re-run during the pandemic.

Actor Amit Behl was one of the colleagues who paid condolences on Chaudhary’s demise. (With inputs from PTI)

