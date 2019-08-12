'Two deviants'! Ex couple Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin pose for a happy selfie on the sets of 'Sacred Games 2'

Only three days are left for the premiere of the Sacred Games 2. The digital show which took the world of entertainment by storm stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles. The first season was helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. While the second season is directed by Anurag and Neeraj Ghaywan. In the upcoming season, along with Saif and Nawaz, the show also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla and Ranvir Shorey.

Interestingly, Anurag and Kalki are one of those ex-couples who have maintained a cordial relationship after getting divorced. Today, Kalki took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie posing with Anurag on the sets of Sacred Games 2. Anurag is directing Kalki after a long time and for the first time for a show. Kalki posted the photo with a caption stating, "Two deviants on the sets of #SacredGamesS2 #15thaugust @netflix_in"

Check out the photo below:

Earlier talking about being a part of Sacred Games 2, Kalki had said, "Batya is from a very conflicting background; her father is Jewish French and her mother is Palestinian, who had abandoned her as a teenager. You will see Batya’s journey of transforming from a rebellious, angry teenager with drug addiction to this very calm woman over the years, once she reaches Guruji’s Ashram."

She had also said, "Personally, I am a fan of the series, and it is super awesome to be a part of the Sacred Games and Netflix family. Season 2 promises to be much more exciting and I cannot wait for viewers to watch me in the series."

Sacred Games 2 will be streaming on August 15, 2019.