TV stars Charrul Malik, Kavita Kaushik, others mourn Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan's demise

Credit: Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

On Friday, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh passed away after he collapsed while playing cricket. Doctors declared him dead after he was taken to the hospital. This news shocked the entire television industry, they took to social media and mourned the actor's demise.

As per E-Times, co-actor Charrul Malik said, "I can't believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together." She adds, "Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor."

Show's producers Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli shared, "We are deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace."

Lead actor Rohitashiv Gour stated, "Our call time for the show was little late today. So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who was led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don't know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show."

Television star Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram and wrote, "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met , I believe it now that it's the good people God chooses to call sooner ... Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day ..R.I.P Deepu."

For the unversed, Dipesh played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain. The news was confirmed by the assistant director of the show. Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika Singh, has also reacted to the unfortunate news. He said, "Yes, he is no more. I do not want to say anything on this, because there is nothing left to say," to Dainik Bhaskar.