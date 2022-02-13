Tv star Vibhu Raghave diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, drops video from hospital

Television actor Vibhu Raghave, who has played a vital role in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousin’, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He himself shared this news with his fans on social media. Since then, everyone is worried about the actor.

Vibhu on Saturday took to Instagram and dropped a video from the hospital while telling everyone that he is battling stage 4 cancer. As soon as the video circulated, fans and friends from the industry got worried and wished him a speedy recovery. He shared two posts. while sharing the second video, the actor wrote, “This part got truncated/deleted while uploading the video yesterday so putting it out here now, coz I wanted to share the whole thing with y’all.”

In the video, he said, “I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it.”

He then mentioned, “Besides having the best doctors and the best team around me, I have all the blessings and love. There's so much happening, everybody's praying and sending love and best wishes. Let's hope for the best.”

Fans have commented on the video and expressed how worried are they. One of them wrote, “Imagine being so special that people will do anything for you. That's what you are.” The second one mentioned, “Love, prayers, hugs coming your way. Keep your spirits up, coz that’s the one denominator under your full control.”

Another wrote, “Inspired Vibhu. Lots of hugs, love and blessings coming your way. You are going to beat this for sure. See you soon.”