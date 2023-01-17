Search icon
TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s sizzling dance on Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' in bathrobe goes viral, WATCH

In the video, Shweta can be seen grooving to Pathaan's song Besharam Rang in a bathrobe and in the latter half she can be seen in yellow pant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

TV star Shweta Tiwari is highly active on Instagram and her posts on Instagram often grab the attention of fans. The Main Hoon Aparajita actress’ latest Insta reel on Besharam Rang has gone viral and has left her fans wanting for more.

Shweta Tiwari captioned her transition reel, "This is how I Get Ready.. when they ask me 1000 times “in how much time are you getting ready?” #Pathaan #BesharamRang (sic)."

In the video, Shweta can be seen grooving to Pathaan’s superhit song Besharam Rang in a bathrobe and in the latter half she can be seen in a yellow pantsuit.

Shweta’s fans have loved the video with some commenting that the TV star could replace Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in Pathaan.

An Instagram user wrote, "I bet she can replace Deepika." Another fan called Shweta the 'hottest girl'. Several other users took to the comments section to post red heart fire and awestruck emojis.

Shweta Tiwari is currently working on Zee TV's Main Hoon Aparajita, in which she is paired opposite Manav Gohil. She had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was among the Top 5 contestants on the show.

